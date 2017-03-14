LTA, SBS Transit conduct train disruption exercise at Little India station

SINGAPORE: Commuters passing through Little India station on Tuesday (Mar 14) might have seen SBS Transit officers putting up train service disruption signs. It was part of a drill called Exercise Greyhound 01/2017, which saw 380 personnel taking part, including representatives from the Land Transport Authority (LTA), SBS Transit, SMRT, the Singapore Police Force's Transport Command and Traffic Police.

Train services continued to operate as per normal and commuters were not affected by the exercise, LTA and SBS Transit said in a joint news release.

The exercise involved a mock power fault along the Downtown Line that "disrupted" train service from Botanic Gardens to Bugis stations. As a result, passengers on a train at Little India Station were trapped.



SBS Transit activated its Joint Incident Management Plan and simulated the evacuation of passengers to the station platforms.

It also arranged for 10 buses to shuttle passengers between stations and staff to guide them.

Exercise coordinator LTA assessed SBS Transit's contingency plans in managing a prolonged train service disruption as well as their procedures in escalating security incidents at the station. SBS Transit's public communication procedures were also put the test, including how it alerted commuters to a train service disruption through the media and social media, and in advising them on making alternative travel arrangements.

"Such exercises are necessary to validate response plans and ensure procedures are in place to react quickly to an incident. We will review the proceedings from today’s exercise and share the learning points with both operators. We also intend to carry out another exercise in the second half of the year that will assess both SBST and SMRT," said LTA chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping.

LTA added that train service disruption signs, posters and leaflets will be standardised across all stations eventually. "The new signs will progressively be put up at all stations from the fourth quarter of this year," LTA said.