LTA, SUTD set up new Transport Research Centre to address challenges

SINGAPORE: A fourth Transport Research Centre (TRC) will be set up through a partnership between the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).



The centre, announced on Tuesday (Nov 7) by LTA chairman Alan Chan at the LTA Future Mobility Symposium, will use technology and innovation to address current and future challenges in the land transport sector.



The LTA-SUTD TRC will be the fourth of such bodies established by the Government in partnership with Singapore’s local universities, as part of efforts to build up a strong core of R&D capabilities within Singapore’s land sector, LTA and SUTD said in a joint press release.



The new TRC will foster collaborative research in key areas such as cybersecurity, automation and robotics, data analytics, behavioural studies and user-centric design in transport solutions, it added.



In particular, the TRC will leverage SUTD’s expertise to focus on issues pertinent to Singapore, such as its ageing population, land scarcity and rising travel demand for public transport, they added.



SUTD’s director of industry development Wong Woon Kwong said the university was pleased to partner LTA, and will work to develop secure and trustworthy transport solutions that are “centred on the user”.



Following LTA’s establishment of TRCs with Nanyang Technological University (NTU), National University of Singapore (NUS) and Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) at the inaugural edition of the Future Mobility Symposium in November 2015, a total of 33 research projects have been carried out.



Some successes which have been scaled up include NUS TRC’s development of noise barriers for train lines and construction sites and NTU TRC’s user experience signage design. LTA is currently working with SIT TRC on ongoing projects relating to condition monitoring and rail reliability, according to the press release.



LTA’s chief innovation and technology officer Lam Wee Shann said there is a need to “constantly innovate” to be at the “forefront of the technological curve”.



“By tapping on the research expertise of our higher-learning institutions, we can deepen our research capabilities, and accelerate the development of innovative solutions for the transport challenges of today as well as tomorrow’s.”