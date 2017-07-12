LTA to call tender for more bicycle lots at 28 MRT stations

SINGAPORE: Cyclists can expect more parking lots at MRT stations soon.



The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (Jul 12) said it will be calling for a tender to install 3,000 additional bicycle parking lots at 28 MRT stations islandwide.

The stations are Pioneer, Lakeside, Admiralty, Sembawang, Yishun, Khatib, Hougang, Punggol, Paya Lebar, Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bishan, Bukit Gombak, Caldecott, Chinese Garden, Choa Chu Kang, Joo Koon, Kembangan, Kranji, Marsiling, Marymount, Pasir Ris, Potong Pasir, Sengkang, Simei, Toa Payoh, Yew Tee and Yio Chu Kang.

The new Downtown Line 3 stations will also be outfitted with a total of 1,700 bike lots, while more lots will be added to stations that see heavy cyclist traffic, such as East-West-Line and Downtown Line interchange Tampines.

LTA has already added 34 bicycle parking zones - accommodating a total of 1,400 bikes - at existing MRT stations and bus stops. More of these zones will be added islandwide, it said.

It is also working with the National Parks Board, Housing Development Board and Town Councils to increase bicycle parking capacity at public places with high demand.