LTA to stop issuing road tax discs from Feb 15

SINGAPORE: The issuing of physical road tax discs will be discontinued from Feb 15 this year, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) reiterated in a press release on Thursday (Feb 9).

Announced last August, LTA said this is part of its efforts to streamline processes and motorists will no longer be required to display these discs on the windscreens of their vehicles.

From Feb 15, motorists will only receive a road tax payment notice and no paper road tax disc will be issued, the agency said. They can also continue to check, as well as print out proof of the validity of their road tax, via the One.Motoring website.

Authorities in Malaysia have been informed that physical road tax discs will no longer be issued from the stated date and Singapore-registered vehicles will not be required to display the discs.

"Nevertheless, those driving into Malaysia are advised to carry a printout of their vehicle’s road tax validity in their vehicles," LTA advised. "Motorists should also ensure that a valid motor insurance certificate is kept in their vehicles at all times."

Using a vehicle without valid road tax is an offence and liable to a maximum fine of S$2,000, LTA said.