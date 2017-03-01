LTA to test drones, driverless vehicles for tunnel inspections

SINGAPORE: Instead of sending workers underground to inspect MRT tunnels, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) could deploy drones in future.



In a news release on Wednesday (Mar 1), the LTA said it has issued a request for information to source for people who can design and develop suitable trials on using Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) to conduct automated inspections in MRT tunnels.

The LTA is also looking at trials involving Unmanned Vehicle (UV) or other technology to inspect road tunnels. It added that the trials should incorporate 360-degree mapping of the tunnels, as well as software to automatically detect defects from the video taken and provide their location.

Currently, manual inspections are carried out regularly to detect anomalies such as cracks or water leakage within rail and road tunnels, said LTA, adding that for road tunnels, inspections also cover rainwater storage tanks and voided slab spaces where utility lines are located.

"These checks allow LTA to ascertain the health of the tunnel structures so that necessary maintenance can be carried out," said the authority. "Such checks are, however, labour intensive as they require workers to physically comb the tunnels."

LTA said the use of automated technologies will "improve the accuracy of inspections," and also free up engineers' time, allowing them to "focus on analysing the data captured to recommend any necessary remedial measures."

The authority added that drone are already being deployed at trials at 10 Thomson-East Coast Line sites, to monitor work progress by taking aerial photographs and videos.

"These new trials will help to further current research developments and validate UAS and UV technologies under demanding operational conditions," said LTA. If found to be effective, LTA aims to fully deploy these technologies for tunnel inspections in the next five years.