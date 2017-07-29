LTA volunteers to get enforcement powers to rein in errant cyclists, PMD users

SINGAPORE: To help rein in errant cyclists and users of personal mobility devices (PMDs) such as e-scooters, some volunteers under the Active Mobility Patrol scheme will be given selected enforcement powers, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Saturday (Jul 29).

The move comes after the volunteers – with more than 800 to date – asked for more support and empowerment from the agency.

A pilot batch of 25 volunteers – called Volunteer Public Path Wardens – will be issued authorisation cards by the LTA, allowing them to take down particulars of those who violate active mobility rules. They can also take photos and videos of the incident scene, which are then turned over to LTA for further action.

Since June, these volunteers have undergone training on the rules and code of conduct under the Active Mobility Act and their scope of powers, as well as on-the-job training with LTA's Active Mobility enforcement officers. Potential wardens are screened for eligibility from the pool of existing volunteers, and are nominated by grassroots or other non-government organisations.

Their powers will come into effect once the Active Mobility Act, passed in Parliament in January, comes into force. Training of more wardens will also be held based on feedback from the pilot batch.

Announcing the initiative at an appreciation event for volunteers, LTA chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping stressed the effectiveness of community efforts in changing riding habits.

Advertisement Advertisement

A group of Volunteer Public Path Wardens will be given selected enforcement powers, and refer cases to LTA for enforcement action pic.twitter.com/rOjbYBucMW — LTA (@LTAsg) July 29, 2017





"The key asset that community volunteers possess is their familiarity with fellow residents,” said Mr Ngien.

The volunteers are aware of issues on the ground, and are able to use the “right messaging” in communicating with riders in their areas, he said, adding that they also understand the different profiles and habits of cyclists and PMD users.