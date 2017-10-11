LTA warns of 'investment' scam involving KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail project

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (Oct 11) issued a warning about an investment scam involving the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project.

Scammers have been using fake documents including contracts, bonds and construction drawings to con people into "investing" in the HSR project, LTA said in a Facebook post.

"If anyone with such documents contacts you to request for a transfer of money, please make a police report immediately," said LTA.

Images of the fake documents showed a contract for the "construction of railway line in Singapore" claiming to be from the "Land Transport Authority Singapore and Malaysia".

The Kuala Lumpur-Singapore HSR is expected to contribute S$6.7 billion in gross domestic product to Malaysia and Singapore, as well as create 111,000 jobs by 2060.

LTA announced the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary - SG HSR - last month to implement the project.

