M Ravi charged with voluntarily causing hurt, causing public nuisance

SINGAPORE: Non-practising lawyer M Ravi was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for two weeks on Saturday (Aug 12), after being charged over three incidents.

Ravi, 48, was charged on Saturday with two counts of causing public nuisance at Sri Mariamman Temple on Jul 31 and Aug 11 this year, one count of voluntarily causing hurt to lawyer Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss on Aug 8 and one count of causing hurt with a rash act to lawyer Nakoorsha Abdul Kadir on the same day.

In the Aug 8 incident at around 11am, Ravi allegedly pushed Ms Chong-Aruldoss to the ground outside her office at Eugene Thuraisingam LLP at The Adelphi on Coleman Street, causing her to suffer a pain in her right shoulder.

In a Facebook post on the day of the incident, Ms Chong-Aruldoss wrote that she was approaching her office when Ravi came towards her with "three huge guys" and pushed her to the floor.

"I was approaching my office when he came towards me with the three guys," she wrote. "Then he spoke to me.



"I did not want to hear him, so I smiled and attempted to walk away, then he pushed me to the floor."



Advertisement

Advertisement

Ravi also allegedly threw a bag at Mr Nakoorsha, a colleague of Ms Chong-Aruldoss, that same day.



At Sri Mariamman Temple, Ravi was charged with two counts of causing public nuisance for using abusive language to people at the temple on both occasions.



He was remanded at IMH for two weeks on Saturday and his case will next be heard on Aug 25.



The charges come after Ravi was charged with criminal trespass "with intent to annoy" in June this year for allegedly trespassing into the People’s Park Complex offices of Eugene Thuraisingam LLP.



He was formerly head of knowledge management and strategic alliance at the firm but was sacked in June this year.

