M Ravi pleads guilty to assaulting lawyer Jeanette-Chong Aruldoss

SINGAPORE: Non-practising lawyer Ravi Madasamy, better known as M Ravi, pleaded guilty in court on Monday (Nov 27) to assaulting fellow lawyer Jeanette Chong-Aruldoss in August.

Ravi, 48, admitted to assaulting the 54-year-old at about 11am on Aug 8 in the seventh-storey corridor at The Adelphi, causing her to fall. Her office is located there.



As a result of the incident, Mrs Chong-Aruldoss suffered pain on her right shoulder, right hip and right buttock, as well as a bruise on her hip, according to court documents.

Ravi also admitted to causing hurt to lawyer Nakoorsha Bin Abdul Kadir, 42, at the same spot on the same day by throwing a handbag at him.



Ravi also pleaded guilty to breaking into the office of his former colleague Eugene Thuraisingam at People's Park Centre in June, when he used a screwdriver to open the metal shutter door of the office, according to court documents.



Courts documents said he committed this offence with his friend Lai Yew Thiam, 56, whose case is still pending.

Four other charges, including two counts of public nuisance at the Sri Mariamman Temple on Jul 31 and Aug 11 this year, will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

Ravi was formerly head of knowledge management and strategic alliance at Eugene Thuraisingam LLP, but was sacked in June this year. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2006.