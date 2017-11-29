M Social Singapore bags digital transformation awards for hotel delivery robot

SINGAPORE: Robertson Quay hotel M Social Singapore has picked up two awards at the International Data Corporation Digital Transformation Awards 2017 for introducing a delivery robot in its hotels, parent company Hong Leong Group announced on Tuesday (Nov 28).

The Autonomous Service Delivery Robot (AURA) delivers bottled water, towels, toiletries and amenities to guest rooms and mingles with guests at M Social, according to Hong Leong Group.



The robot can operate and ride in elevators, navigate its way to a guest’s door, let them know that a delivery has arrived, then open its lid for guests when they answer the door.

The company added in the press release that AURA, the first such robot in the region, has been integrated with various subsystems in the hotel such as the networks, elevators and telephone systems.

For "addressing with innovation the serious manpower shortage in the hospitality sector", M Social was named “DX Leader for Operational Transformation in Singapore” and “DX Leader for Operational Transformation in the Region”, Hong Leong Group said.

The hotel is part of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, the London-listed hotel arm of Hong Leong Group.

Millennium Hotels and Resorts vice president of operations in Singapore Lee Richards said AURA will be rolled out in the hotel group's other Singapore hotels next year.

These include Grand Copthorne Waterfront, M Hotel, Orchard Hotel, Copthorne King’s and Studio M.