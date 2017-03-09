M1 fibre broadband service restored after hour-long disruption

SINGAPORE: Fibre broadband services by telco M1 have been fully restored after an hour-long outage that affected several parts of Singapore on Thursday (Mar 9).

The company acknowledged this in a Facebook post at 6.20pm: "Some customers in the Aljunied, Geylang, Marine Parade and Kallang areas may be experiencing difficulties accessing fibre broadband.

"We are working with Netlink Trust to rectify the issue and apologise for the inconvenience."

M1 broadband network down! when can we have the service back?! #IMDA #M1_Singapore — Kai Hock Hock Khoo (@kai_hock) March 9, 2017

However, comments on M1's Facebook page and elsewhere on social media suggested that the outage was more widespread, with a number of users saying that areas like Toa Payoh, Serangoon, Hougang and Novena were affected as well.

The telco updated its post at 7.15pm: "Our on-site engineers, together with NetLink Trust staff and our vendors, have rectified the issue, and service has been fully restored."