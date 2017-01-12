M1, StarHub to look into further sharing of mobile infrastructure

SINGAPORE: Local telcos M1 and StarHub are looking to further share mobile infrastructure with each other, in a bid to improve network coverage and capacity, as well as roll out more cost-effective next-generation networks.

The telcos signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to study potential further collaboration, with a focus on sharing radio access network, backhaul and access assets, they said in a joint media release on Thursday (Jan 12).

M1 and StarHub have already been sharing mobile infrastructure for many years, the telcos said, including combined antenna systems, in-building fibre and tunnel cables.

The new sharing agreement would enable both companies to optimise use of certain network elements through sharing, and improve network coverage and capacity, they said. They added that the pooling of network resources would also allow each telco to roll out more cost-effective next-generation networks to meet the fast-growing demand for mobile data services.

Network traffic will continue to be managed independently by the companies.

The MOU was signed by Chief Executive Officer of M1, Ms Karen Kooi and Chief Executive Officer of StarHub, Mr Tan Tong Hai.

"We are cooperating to bring the Singapore infocomm industry to the next level, to compete not on pure infrastructure ownership, but at a higher level of customer service and innovative value creation,” said Mr Tan.

“Sharing mobile network radio elements with M1, but keeping our individual mobile core networks, will allow StarHub to provide better mobile service (in particular, mobile coverage) and still be able to differentiate ourselves.”

“When realised, this could lower our operational and capital expenditures for both M1 and StarHub, so that we can run our existing mobile services efficiently, and still be able to invest in future technologies to keep Singapore at the forefront of the infocomm industry,” Ms Kooi said.