M1 unveils new postpaid plans as data war heats up

SINGAPORE: Local telco M1 continues to ratchet up its efforts to attract data-hungry customers, with the expansion of its SIM-only plans to include handset subsidies.

In a press release on Thursday (Oct 12), the telco said it will launch a range of new mySIMe plans with handset subsidies, with the entry-level tier starting with 5GB data, 100 minutes of voice calls and 100 SMS/MMS for S$40 a month and going up to unlimited data, talk time and SMS/MMS at S$118 per month.

The new two-year plans will be available for sign-up or re-contract from Friday at any M1 Shop, distributor, or online at www.m1.com.sg.

A spokesperson said the handset subsidy offered depends on the type of plan and phone. He added that the telco will not throttle users' mobile Internet access even if they exceed their monthly data cap.

These latest plans appear to target similar postpaid plans offered by rivals StarHub and Singtel.

StarHub's two-year M plan comes with unlimited outgoing calls and local data cap of 5GB, plus unlimited weekend data at S$88 per month, while Singtel's Combo 3 offers unlimited outgoing calls and SMS/MMS and 3GB local data at S$68.90.

M1's latest offering comes just months after it re-introduced unlimited data packages in August, while StarHub unveiled its plans offering unlimited local data on weekends. A month later, Singtel announced that customers who sign up for certain plans can opt for an unlimited data add-on at an extra charge.