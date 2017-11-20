Made in Singapore: Queen Elizabeth and her Rollei camera

SINGAPORE: It was known for being dependable, durable and small – the Rollei 35 camera was popular among many photographers back in the day. Even Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was spotted using it at an event in 1974.



The camera she was holding was made in Singapore, noted Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday (Nov 20) after seeing a BBC photograph of the Queen with the Rollei 35.



“I recognised her camera – a Rollei 35, the type made in Rollei’s Singapore factory in the 1970s,” Mr Lee wrote on Facebook. “The Queen had visited Singapore in 1972, and I wondered if we could have presented her the camera.



“A Google check of the NLB archives confirmed this – President Sheares had indeed presented the Queen, her husband and her daughter, three gold-plated Rollei cameras as state gifts,” he added. “The wonders of the Internet!”



German manufacturer Rollei had shifted production to Singapore in 1971, after the Economic Development Board convinced it to set up shop here.



Rollei manufactured cameras, flash guns, projectors, lenses and shutters in Singapore, and also produced cameras for other German brands.



Advertisement

Advertisement

It also set up a centre here to train workers in precision mechanics, precision optics, tool-making and electro-mechanics.



“The Rollei factory in Kampong Chai Chee was an important project in our industrial development,” said Mr Lee. “It provided thousands of jobs, and gave our workers skills which were later very useful in helping us to do precision engineering and wafer fabs.”



Rollei Singapore made “excellent cameras”, former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew had noted in his memoirs. But it was ultimately a victim of worldwide restructuring, as well as changes in technology and market shifts.



Its operation in Singapore closed down in 1981. Rollei, both in Germany and Singapore, went into receivership.



In his Facebook post, Mr Lee also congratulated Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on marking 70 years of marriage. They are Britain’s first reigning couple to mark a platinum wedding anniversary, and the BBC article on which the Queen was spotted with the Rollei was dedicated to the occasion.



“They married 70 (!) years ago today, on 20 Nov 1947. Many congratulations to both of them!” said Mr Lee.





