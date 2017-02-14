Maid arrested for murder of 77-year-old woman in Tampines
The 37-year-old woman will be charged in court on Wednesday (Feb 15).
- Posted 14 Feb 2017 18:18
- Updated 14 Feb 2017 18:20
SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 77-year-old woman in a Tampines Street 22 flat on Monday afternoon (Feb 13).
Police said the suspect will be charged in court on Wednesday for murder.
Channel NewsAsia understands the woman arrested is the victim's Indonesian maid. The elderly woman was found with a knife wound on her neck.
- CNA/ly