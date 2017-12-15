Maid jailed 1 year for scalding employer’s teenage son with oil

SINGAPORE: An Indonesian maid was sentenced to a year’s jail on Friday (Dec 15) for throwing hot oil at her employer’s 14-year-old son, scalding him.

Sugianti, 34, had worked for the family for about five months when she got into an argument with the teenager on Feb 15.

While frying chicken wings for breakfast at about 8am, Sugianti accused the teenager of spilling some liquid on the floor two days ago, which had caused his sister to slip and fall.

Annoyed, the teenager toppled a shelf on which the maid kept her personal belongings. This provocation angered Sugianti, who shouted at the boy. He responded by shouting at the maid too, before returning to the living room to watch television.

Later, he put Sugianti’s belongings back, afraid that his father would scold him for his bad behaviour.

When Sugianti, still at the stove, continued to scold him, the teenager went into the kitchen, covered her mouth and pulled her hair.

The maid shook her frying pan at him, and called him "anak Satan", or "Devil's son" in Malay. The teenager clawed at Sugianti’s face, scratching her.

A while later, after Sugianti had prepared breakfast, she picked up the frying pan – still hot and filled with oil. The teenager was in the toilet, so she opened the unlocked door and threw it at him. The oil scalded his right arm and thigh.

Sugianti had attacked the teenager while he was “in a compromising position and in a confined space", Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En said.

The maid also “taunted him by telling him not to ‘act tough’", and tapped him on his right thigh with the frying pan, knowing he had been scalded, Mr Chong said.

“The accused’s own behaviour spoke to the viciousness in the way she had attacked (the boy),” he told the court.

Though the teenager had “played some part” in the dispute preceding the attack, Sugianti should not have “taken the law into her own hands", the prosecutor said.

“There is no reason for the domestic worker to resort to violence when she has the time and opportunity to seek help from proper and legitimate channels,” Mr Chong added.

He also noted that the boiling point of cooking oil is about 300°C, while the boiling point of water is 100°C.

The boy’s screams woke his sister up, who tended to his injuries and took him to a doctor the next day. He was treated for burns, including a 50cm by 10cm burn on his right thigh.

Sugianti was also treated, and observed to have a claw mark under her right eye.

For causing hurt with a heated substance, Sugianti could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.