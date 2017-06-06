Maid’s death was a fatal prank: State Coroner

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old Filipino maid who hanged herself with a skipping rope did not commit suicide, State Coroner Marvin Bay said on Tuesday (Jun 6).

Jovylyn La Torre Rue, a mother of five, killed herself by accident while staging her own hanging, in an attempt to play a prank on her boyfriend, an inquiry heard.

Ms Rue was found dead in her bedroom by her employer on Dec 11, 2016, 10 days before she was due to attend her daughter’s wedding in the Philippines. This was a trip she planned with “anticipation”, according to evidence supplied by a friend of Ms Rue.



The coroner noted that the friend told the police Ms Rue had played the same prank on her boyfriend of two years before, threatening to commit suicide until the man broke down and cried.

Ms Rue told her friend she just wanted to “scare” and “toy with” the man to “test the extent of his love”, but that she had no intention to harm herself. She said that she knew “a safe way” to stage her hanging – by positioning the rope at a low level, the friend said.

So when the man called Ms Rue’s friend in tears because Ms Rue had threatened suicide after an argument, the friend told him to calm down and go to sleep, because she was sure Ms Rue was only joking.

Ms Rue was pronounced dead at 11.42pm.

The rope around her neck was tied so loosely that it unraveled the moment it was cut by the police, the coroner said. “The possibility of Ms Rue having deliberately hanged herself … is highly remote.

“Her friends, employer and sister have attested to the fact that Ms Rue never betrayed any suicidal intent,” Mr Bay said. “It is very likely she had compromised her own airway … while staging her false hanging.”

Ms Rue’s employer described her as having a happy-go-lucky attitude, and said she would often sing to herself while working. Her sister, who also worked in Singapore, said Ms Rue did not share much with her. It was Ms Rue’s friends who offered the most insight into her life, as the women would communicate via Facebook every day.

Two of Ms Rue’s friends told investigators that she was “two-timing” her boyfriend, and that they had cautioned her against “playing with fire”. On the day of her death – it was a Sunday, Ms Rue’s day off – she met her boyfriend, and they spent time at Fragrance Hotel at Kovan.

A few hours later, Ms Rue left, telling her boyfriend she had a birthday party to attend that he was not invited to, and to meet her in two hours at Farrer Park MRT station. Ms Rue then met her second boyfriend at City Square Mall, and the couple headed to Tai Hoe Hotel, where they remained for a few hours until Ms Rue left at 6pm.

She had missed her meeting with the first boyfriend, and called him later to apologise, claiming she had been with her sister. But he wanted a better explanation, and the couple got into an argument. Ms Rue threatened suicide again, and the man called her friends to ask them to stop her.

The women tried to call Ms Rue and told her off for “playing the joke again”, saying it was like “torture” for the man, who had called them in tears.

Ms Rue’s phone records show she had made seven missed video calls to her first boyfriend between 9.27pm and 9.36pm, showing she was still alive during this time. The coroner, Mr Bay, said it is “likely that she had intended to portray her enactment via the video calls that were missed”.

Ms Rue’s death was an accident and an “unfortunate misadventure”, Mr Bay said. Ms Rue had probably suffocated after winding the rope around her neck, and as she had been alone at home, “could not avail herself to any assistance,” said the coroner.