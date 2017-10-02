Main obstacle to public sector innovation ‘is ourselves’: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: The main obstacle to innovation in the public sector "is ourselves", Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday (Oct 2).

Speaking to more than two thousand senior officials at the Public Service Conference 2017, Mr Ong said public sector officials need to take stock of how often they say no and instead find a way to say yes, when it comes to the pursuit of innovation.

He noted the "usual reasons" public officials cite as barriers to innovation include not having enough time, lack of budget and resources and lack of support from bosses.

“Make a start, no matter how small. Innovation is not about grand plans, KPIs, technology, a big budget and ample time and resources. The main obstacle is ourselves – our organisation and all its entrenched processes, bureaucracy and a culture of being afraid,” he said.

TECHNICAL DISRUPTION REMAINS BIGGEST ECONOMIC CHALLENGE

According to the minister, technological disruption remains Singapore’s biggest economic challenge.

This can be addressed by combining the three pronged approach of innovation, enterprise and internationalisation into an additional engine of growth and job creation, he said.

He cited home-grown game-changers, such as Razer, Carousell and Ninja Van, who have embraced innovation, as well as international firms who have chosen Singapore as their innovation hubs.

For example, PayPal set up its international headquarters in Singapore, while Amazon recently launched Amazon Prime Now, a two-hour grocery delivery service, in the country.

"Singapore is a tiny market for Amazon, but here, it can test-bed and develop its Artificial Intelligence-driven warehouse and logistics system," Mr Ong said.

REDUCING RED TAPE

The Government is trying to reduce red tape in order to drive innovation, including by making the procurement process more flexible, Mr Ong said.

Starting next month, the Ministry of Finance will raise the limit for small value purchases from S$5,000 to S$6,000, as long as the purchases are good value for money.

Agencies can obtain goods and services below this value directly by buying off the shelf or through known sources, without inviting quotations or tenders.

Mr Ong said this will provide provides much needed support to freelancers and small companies, especially in giving them reference jobs to secure other projects in the market.

Another change, according to the minister, will be streamlining the process for event organisers to put up promotional banners along Orchard Road and the Civic District.

Currently, organisers have to liaise with five different agencies to put up banners on lamp posts and each agency has slightly different requirements on the dimensions and designs of the banners.

This will change from Jan 1 next year, when the Land Transport Authority will become the "one-stop shop" for event organisers and banner design requirements will also be standardised, Mr Ong said.