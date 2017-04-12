Maintenance works to be carried out on Sengkang, Punggol LRT systems over next 5 months

SINGAPORE: Maintenance works will be carried out on the Sengkang and Punggol Light Rail Transit (LRT) systems every Sunday over the next five months, transport operator SBS Transit said in a news release on Wednesday (Apr 12).



LRT services, will however, not be affected.

SBS Transit added that the move, which starts from Apr 23, is part of a continuation of the maintenance works that have been undertaken on the guideways since December 2015.

Guideways are paths on which the Light Rail Vehicles (LRV) move and their maintenance is essential as they can become bumpy over time, due to wear-and-tear, said SBS Transit.

The transport operator said on the affected Sundays, one platform will be closed as power supply to its guideways will need to be turned off for safety reasons. The works will involve hacking of concrete and cutting of metal bars while temporary sound barriers will be put up to reduce the noise generated.

The closed platform will open for service at 5.30pm on maintenance days. Works are expected to complete by Sep 10 this year.