'Make me a proposal': PM Lee to Razer CEO's offer on e-payments system

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told Razer CEO to "make me a proposal" to improve Singapore's e-payment systems. (Photo: Howard Law; Min-Liang Tan/Twitter) 

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has responded to Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang's offer to roll out a unified e-payments system for Singapore within 18 months, if the Government gives it the green light.

"Make me a proposal and I will study it seriously," Mr Lee tweeted on Wednesday (Aug 23).



During his National Day Rally on Sunday, Mr Lee said Singapore lags behind other cities such as those in China, in the area of e-payments. There are too many different schemes and systems for e-payments that “don’t talk to one another”, he added.

Razer - a  gaming hardware company - has an e-wallet system and gaming credits that function like digital currency for in-game purchases.

Mr Tan said Mr Lee's reply via Twitter showed that the Prime Minister was "serious on the Smart Nation initiative". 


The CEO of online marketplace Carousell, Siu Rui Quek, also joined in, saying the Singapore start-up would be glad to participate as well.


