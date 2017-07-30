Malay-Muslim community taken 'significant steps to counter extremism': DPM Teo

SINGAPORE: The Malay-Muslim community in Singapore has taken "significant steps to counter exclusivism, extremism and radical teachings", said Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean on Sunday (Jul 30).



Speaking at the 40th anniversary of The People's Association's Malay Activity Executive Committees (MAEC), Mr Teo added that other communities in Singapore have also expressed their support and solidarity.



He said these communities have played "a key role" in bringing the Malay-Muslim community together and contributing to a multi-racial Singapore.



The MAEC started out as cultural groups in 1977 under the People's Association and has reached out to about 450,000 residents today.



Mr Teo said the community can "work more closely" with others to build a more secure, and multi-racial Singapore. He added that all communities have to reach out, strengthen understanding and build trust. This will enlarge the common space for all communities in

Singapore and strengthen resilience.



He also reminded that Singapore must remain alert to security threats and not let radical extremism take root.



He said the MAEC is reaching out to more youths and young professionals. More than 8,000 youths are expected to benefit from the programs over the next two years.



Mr Teo also talked about the upcoming Presidential Elections, which will be reserved for Malay candidates.



"The President is a unifying symbol for Singapore and the elected President has important custodial powers to protect the integrity of the public service and safeguard our reserves. I have seen how our presidents, from our first President Encik Yusof Ishak, have stood for our values as a multi-racial and harmonious society," he said.



"I look forward to a president from the Malay community whom all Singaporeans can look up to and be proud of."



Adviser to the MAEC Masagos Zulkifli added that the community faces three main challenges today: Religious extremism, external influences on the Singaporean Malay culture and economic and technological disruptions.



Calling the celebrations a "significant milestone" for the community, Mr Masagos, who is Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, also lauded the role the late Mr Othman Wok played in fostering racial harmony here.