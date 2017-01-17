Malaysia respects Singapore's decision on road charge: Malaysian transport minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government respects Singapore's decision to introduce a reciprocal road charge of S$6.40 for all foreign-registered cars, said the country's transport minister Liow Tiong Lai on Monday (Jan 16).

However, he said that Malaysia’s own road charge of RM20 (S$6.40), implemented on Nov 1 last year, was not in response to Singapore’s Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) fee.

"Singapore introduced the Vehicle Entry Permit back in 1973. We did not reciprocate. We introduced the road charge only recently," he said at an event in the Malaysian capital.

Mr Liow said Malaysia’s road charge did not discriminate against Singapore-registered cars as the road charge will also be implemented at its border with Thailand, Brunei and Indonesia.

“We will continue to have dialogue and discussions with the Singapore government to make them understand the Malaysian government’s decision,” he said.

Starting Feb 15, all foreign-registered cars will have to pay a reciprocal road charge (RRC) of S$6.40 when they enter Singapore via the Tuas or Woodlands Checkpoints, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority announced on Monday.

Mr Liow also said the VEP to be introduced by Malaysia in the middle of this year is not the same as Singapore’s, as it only requires owners of foreign-registered vehicles to pay a one-time fee of RM10 to register their car for five years.

Singapore’s Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in Parliament last Monday that the Government has a “long-standing policy” of matching any levy, tolls or fees charged by Malaysia at the land checkpoints.

“This is to ensure that Malaysia takes into consideration our response whenever they raise their tolls or introduce a new levy,” Mr Khaw said.