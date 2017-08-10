Malaysia’s central bank criticises SGX’s trading of ringgit futures

SINGAPORE: Malaysia's central bank Bank Negara Malaysia on Wednesday (Aug 9) hit out at the Singapore Exchange (SGX) after the bourse rolled out the trading of ringgit futures on its exchange last month.

Bank Negara said in a statement that the ringgit is a non-internationalised currency and thus offshore trading of ringgit on exchanges abroad is against the country's policy.

It urged all market participants to observe existing Foreign Exchange Administration (FEA) rules, and warned that appropriate action under the law would be taken against any person that does not comply with prevailing rules and regulations.

The statement read: “Contravention of the FEA is an offence under the Financial Services Act 2013 and Islamic Financial Services Act 2013.”

“Foreign participants should access the onshore ringgit foreign exchange market to meet their financial needs, either directly with onshore licensed financial institutions or their Appointed Overseas Office.”

Jimmy Zhu, chief strategist at Fullerton Markets, said a forex product like ringgit futures may further increase volatility in the ringgit. “That may not be favoured by Malaysian officials and would increase the cost of forex intervention,” he said.

“Malaysia's foreign exchange reserves are not as huge as what the Chinese central bank has, and that its capability to control the forex market is considered as 'quite limited'."

Chief executive officer of The Motley Fool David Kuo said the latest statement by Bank Negara “sends out all the wrong messages about the openness of the Malaysian economy”.

Bank Negara has previously taken measures to restrict the trading of the ringgit offshore.

In November last year, it forced currency traders overseas to stop driving the ringgit lower. It demanded that banks operating in Malaysia sign a commitment to cease trading of the currency on the offshore non-deliverable forward market.

The move came after the central bank saw how onshore rates were taking cues from abroad, as well as the fact that much of the trading offshore was speculative and had a huge influence on the ringgit's value against the US dollar.

Bank Negara recently said that the supply of and demand for foreign currencies became more balanced after the implementation of its measures.

Stephen Innes, the head of trading (Asia Pacific) at OANDA noted that the measures Bank Negara took benefited Malaysia because it stopped “all the waves of currency speculation”.

“I thought this was a natural progression to move the trading of the Malaysian ringgit from an over-the-counter market to a credible exchange driven market," he said. “It is bringing back speculators and bringing back market makers - two big elements that the onshore markets are missing.”

Mr Innes said those elements provide liquidity and without them, onshore liquidity becomes a concern. "I think allowing international investors access to more freely tradable and open markets - that would've been great for the Malaysian capital market in a sense that international investors can easily hedge their ringgit exposures," he stated.

Meanwhile, according to SGX’s Market Statistics Report for the month of July, trading volume of the ringgit derivative contract on the Singapore market came in at only 172 trades. That is small compared to 2,202 for the Japanese yen and 4,536 for the Korean won.

But market analyst at CMC Markets Margaret Yang said she was optimistic that trading volumes could grow going forward.

“In Singapore there’s definitely a demand from the retail and institutional level because of the close linkage between Singapore and Malaysia," she said. "Singapore is the centre of ASEAN as a financial hub, so there's definitely a demand from ASEAN and global investors to trade the currency."

“Because in Singapore, outside of Singapore dollar – the ringgit is the most commonly used or well-known currency - a lot of people are traveling to Malaysia to shop there and a lot of Malaysians are living in Singapore. So there is definitely a hard demand for it.”

Ms Yang likened the demand to the long queues at money changers and noted that most people have always been seen changing the Malaysian ringgit to Singapore dollars or the greenback.

SGX declined to comment, but it stated on its website that its forex products are “tools to limit the impact of forex volatility and to manage risk”.

The website also said that SGX is “not authorised to list the trading of any contract without the prior approval of the Monetary Authority of Singapore”.