Malaysian construction worker jailed for attempting to bribe traffic police officer

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian construction worker was sentenced to four weeks’ jail on Thursday (May 4) for attempting to bribe a traffic policeman with S$30, after he was caught riding his motorcycle with his helmet unbuckled.

Sang Jia Weng, 30, was stopped along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) near the Bukit Panjang exit on Jan 11 this year, shortly after he entered Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint at 10.05am.

A traffic police officer on patrol had spotted Sang riding with his helmet strap unbuckled, and told him he would be issued a summons and fined S$120 for the offence.



Sang, who travels to Singapore from Johor Baru two to three times a week for construction jobs, pleaded with the officer, telling him he earned just S$80 a day and had not been paid for several days.

Sang then offered the policeman “coffee money” to dissuade him from issuing the summons, and stuffed three S$10 bills into the officer’s pocket. He was arrested on the spot.

Advertisement

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nathaniel Khng urged the court to sentence Sang to at least three weeks’ jail.

A tearful Sang pleaded for leniency, saying he was “foolish” to offer the bribe. He also asked the court whether he could defer his four-week jail term by two to four weeks. Sang said his mother in Malaysia had just undergone cataract surgery and he did not want to make her cry by telling her he would be going to jail.

DPP Khng objected and the judge agreed that Sang’s reason for a deferment is not “compelling” enough. Sang, who had been on bail, was taken into custody immediately and will start serving his jail term today.

For offering a bribe to a police officer, Sang could have been jailed up to five years and/or fined up to S$100,000.