Malaysian man arrested for involvement in S$270,000 police impersonation scam

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested over his alleged involvement in a scam to cheat a woman of S$270,000 by impersonating the police.

In a news release on Friday (Oct 20), police said a 29-year-old woman reported receiving a call on Jul 11 from someone who claimed to be a police officer.

The victim was told she was being investigated for money laundering offences, and asked to provide her mobile number, bank account number and credit card details.

She was also given a link to a website which purportedly listed her as a suspect in a money laundering case, the police said.

On Jul 12 and 13, the victim met up with "a few unknown men" and handed over S$270,000 in cash on two separate occasions near Tiong Bahru Market and Kramat Lane to "verify the authenticity of her cash so as to absolve her from alleged involvement in money laundering activities".

The police arrested three suspects over the scam on Jul 20 and Aug 25. One of them was charged in court on Jul 22, SPF said.

The 23-year-old Malaysian man was arrested in Malaysia with the help of the Royal Malaysian Police on Thursday and extradited to Singapore on Friday, police said.

He will be charged with cheating with common intention on Saturday. If convicted, he may be punished with up to 10 years in jail and a fine.