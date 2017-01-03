Malaysian man arrested with heroin worth S$32,000 at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old Malaysian motorcyclist was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday (Jan 2), after he was found to be carrying about 460g of heroin.



He was stopped at about 3.40am by an officer upon arrival at the checkpoint, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a joint news release on Tuesday.

During inspection, the officer found a bag of heroin in the suspect's motorcycle. A second bag of heroin was later found by CNB officers. The total haul of 460g is worth about S$32,000.

"The Misuse of Drugs Act provides for the death penalty if the amount of diamorphine or pure heroin trafficked exceeds 15g," said the joint release, adding that the amount is equivalent to 1,250 straws, which is enough to feed the addiction of about 180 abusers for a week.