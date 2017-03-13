Malaysian woman recognises father in video of horror BKE crash

SINGAPORE: "It came as a nasty shock when I saw my father in a video clip of a road accident which went viral on Facebook."

That was Malaysian Chin Jia Yi's reaction when she saw her father lying injured after a horrific collision involving nine motorcycles ridden by her father and eight other Malaysians, and a van along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Saturday (Mar 11) evening.

She wondered what her father, Chin Boh Fatt, 54, was doing at the scene of the crash.

"I immediately contacted my mother who, coincidentally, had just received a call from my father. I felt a little relieved upon hearing that father had only sustained an injury on his left thigh," Jia Yi, 21, told Bernama at the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH). She was accompanied by her mother and boyfriend.

She said her father, who has been working in the construction sector in Singapore for the past three decades, could be discharged on Monday.

Two motorcyclists, aged 30 and 50, were killed on the spot. The other six motorcyclists, who sustained head and bodily injuries, were sent to KTPH, while the ninth motorcyclist escaped injury.

Local media reported that a group comprising nine Malaysian motorcyclists was sheltering from the rain when the accident occurred.

Recalling the incident, Jia Yi, who lives in Skudai, Johor, said her father and several other motorcyclists had stopped their machines to put on their raincoat when it began to rain.

"Father suddenly heard the sound of a crash before he was knocked unconscious, along with the others," she said. "He told my mother that he was fortunate to be at the very end when the accident occurred." Boh Fatt was returning home from work early on the day of the incident.

In a statement., the Singapore Police Force said the 25-year-old van driver was detained to facilitate investigations.

The man's driving licence has been suspended with immediate effect, added the police.