Male teacher on trial for molesting teenage boy at school

SINGAPORE: A male schoolteacher is on trial for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old boy thrice in the same day on school premises.

The 37-year-old art teacher at a local secondary school faces three counts of using criminal force to outrage the boy’s modesty in the school’s art room. He has been interdicted from his teaching job.

The school, teacher, and student cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity.

The boy, then 13, was working on an art project with two classmates in the art room at about 3pm on Feb 17, 2016, a district court heard.

His classmates left, leaving the boy alone with their teacher.

The teacher allegedly squeezed the victim’s chest before grabbing his ankle and sliding his hand up the boy’s leg and under his shorts to touch the teen’s buttock.

The teacher also allegedly touched the victim’s groin at least twice.

The boy’s form teacher was the prosecution’s first witness on Monday (Nov 6).

She told the court she received an angry phone call from the victim’s mother at about 9.30pm that night.

The mother sounded "distressed", and accused the art teacher of molesting her son.

The phone was passed to the victim, who spoke to his form teacher for about 30 minutes, she told the court.

“He told me (his art teacher asked him about) masturbation and … (that he) touched (his) private parts," the teacher said, adding she was “taken aback” at the accusations. “These are unconventional topics," she said.

The school principal also testified on Monday. She described the accused as a creative person whose art lessons were interesting for students. The school’s art programmes are very successful because of him, she added.

The principal said she was informed of the allegations against the accused late at night on Feb 17.

When she spoke to him at school the next day, he told her he had gone “overboard", the principal testified.

She said the art teacher told her four things: He had spoken to the victim about "leg hair", asked if the teen watched "adult comics", and whether he had been in a boy-girl relationship or had masturbated before.

The teacher also admitted touching the boy’s thighs, the principal said.

He appeared remorseful and wanted to apologise to the student and his parents, she added.

A medical doctor was the one who raised the alarm after examining the boy the day after the alleged incident.

Dr Lim Yang Chern of the National University Hospital’s Children’s emergency department said though he did not find any noticeable injuries on the boy, he was obligated to lodge a police report of the suspected molest.

The trial continues on Wednesday.

If convicted of molesting a person under 14 years of age, the teacher could be sentenced to up to five years’ jail and fined and/or caned.