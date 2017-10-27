Man arrested after 44-year-old woman found dead in Loyang Gardens condominium

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old man was arrested on Friday (Oct 27) after a woman believed to be his wife was found dead at their Loyang Gardens condominium.

The police said they received a call for assistance at 3B Jalan Loyang Besar, Loyang Gardens at about 12.10am.

A 44-year-old woman was found lying motionless and was later pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the woman was found in the bedroom.

Police are investigating the case as a murder.