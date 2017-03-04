Man arrested after allegedly buying cannabis online

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old Singaporean was arrested on Friday (Mar 3) after he allegedly bought cannabis from an online website.

According to a news release on Saturday, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said they had been alerted to a suspicious parcel on Friday, which contained about 136 grammes of cannabis.





Cannabis in vegetable form recovered on Mar 3, 2017 from a suspicious parcel. (Photo: CNB)

A fake identity had been used by the intended recipient in an attempt to hide his identity, said CNB. Further investigations found the intended parcel was the male suspect, and that he had used the assumed name to evade detection.

During his arrest, a search of his residence found more drugs and drug paraphernalia, including cannabis in vegetable, paste and powder forms, as well as 11 pieces of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps.

The suspect is a student, said CNB, adding that investigations are ongoing.