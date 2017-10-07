Man arrested after cheating woman of S$52,250 in prayer scam

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man was arrested on Friday (Oct 6) for his suspected involvement in a prayer scam, the police said in a news release.



The man had told his victim that someone had cast a black magic spell on her and offered to conduct prayers for her in exchange for payment.



He then managed to collect S$52,250 from the victim via a series of payments before he became uncontactable.



The victim made a police report on May 8 and the man was arrested on Friday after further investigations.



The man will be charged for cheating on Saturday. If found guilty, he may be punished with up to 10 years’ jail and be liable to a fine.

