Man arrested after hurling himself onto car at Pasir Ris Farmway 2

SINGAPORE: A man has been arrested after he hurled himself onto a car at Pasir Ris Farmway 2 on Sunday (Jun 11).

Authorities were alerted to an incident involving a drunk man at about 3.30pm, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Channel NewsAsia understands that officers were initially deployed to 16 Pasir Ris Farmway 2.

Dashcam footage uploaded by Facebook user Terry Loo showed the man standing in the middle of a road in the area before running towards Mr Loo's car and throwing himself on the bonnet.





It is understood that he then complained about injury and asked the driver for compensation.

Mr Loo, who uploaded the video at about 5pm, described the incident as "crazy".

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested for committing a rash act, said police, adding that investigations were ongoing.