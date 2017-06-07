Man arrested after leaving luggage unattended at Admiralty MRT station

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man has been arrested after leaving a luggage bag unattended at the bicycle bay of Admiralty MRT station, the police said on Wednesday (Jun 7).

In a news release, the police said they were alerted to the case at 8.45am on Wednesday. Officers from Jurong Police Division and the Public Transport Security Command, with the assistance of SMRT staff, quickly traced the owner of the luggage bag and arrested him at Admiralty MRT station for causing public nuisance.



Investigations show the man had left the bag unattended while he went to buy something at a convenience store. Clothing, toiletries and medication were found in the bag. Police investigations are still ongoing, the authorities said.

Last month, two men were arrested for for leaving bags unattended at Aljunied MRT station and in April, Hougang MRT station was temporarily closed when another man left his unattended bag at the station, sparking a security scare.



Police said in the news release on Wednesday that they treats all security threats seriously and "will not hesitate to take action against anyone who intentionally causes public alarm".

They also reminded the public not to leave personal belongings unattended and to report any suspicious items or behaviour to the MRT staff or the police immediately.

