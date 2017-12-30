Man arrested after woman stabbed in Geylang

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (Dec 30) after he allegedly stabbed a woman in Geylang.

In a news release, police said they received a report at about 11.50am on Saturday of a man who had stabbed a woman along Lorong 16 Geylang. They arrested him on the same day along Guillemard Road at about 12.15pm.

The man will be charged in court on Jan 1 with the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon. If found guilty, he faces imprisonment for life or a jail sentence of up to 15 years. He is also liable to a fine or to caning.