Man arrested at Bedok Reservoir Road for appearing nude in public

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested a 32-year-old man who ran around a stretch of Bedok Reservoir Road naked on Saturday (Aug 26).

The suspect made quite a scene when he ran on the road, stopping traffic in the process.

This happened at around 6.30pm. An eyewitness told Channel NewsAsia that the man, who appeared drunk, was initially running fully clothed. He then took off his black shirt and jeans while tripping over his clothes, before pulling down his boxers.

He had been on the road for about two to three minutes before running onto a pavement, according to the eyewitness.

At least five officers were seen surrounding him at a grass patch nearby. He was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

