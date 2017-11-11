Man arrested at Lavender MRT station for pushing police officer

SINGAPORE: A man was arrested at Lavender MRT station on Saturday afternoon (Nov 11) after he forcefully pushed an officer and refused to provide his personal particulars.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the 52-year-old man was uncooperative when police officers asked for his details. He then used criminal force on one of the officers, SPF said. Police arrested him at about 12.30pm.

If convicted of using criminal force to deter a public servant from carrying out his/her duty, the man faces up to four years in jail and could be fined.



"The SPF takes a serious view against persons who obstruct police officers from carrying out their duties or cause them physical and verbal harm," the police said.

Eyewitness video circulating online showed three police officers holding the man down as he struggled and appeared agitated, raising his voice at the officers at times.



"Kudos to the 3 officers here to maintain their calm (sic) despite being verbally abused and assaulted," wrote Justin Lee who shared it on Facebook.



