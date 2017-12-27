Man arrested after bomb hoax at Woodlands Checkpoint on Christmas Eve

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old Singaporean man has been arrested for creating unnecessary public alarm after he allegedly told officers at Woodlands Checkpoint on Christmas Eve that there was a bomb in the car he was in.

The incident happened at about 1.45am on Sunday (Dec 24), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday.

The man was one of the passengers on an arriving Malaysia-registered car, ICA added.

After the bomb hoax was made, "the area was immediately cordoned off and full resources were deployed to check the vehicle and all passengers", ICA said.

The man was arrested for making "the uncalled-for remarks" and is currently being investigated by the police for a possible offence under Regulation 8(1) of the United Nations (Anti-Terrorism Measures) Regulations.

"ICA treats all security threats at the checkpoints seriously," the authority said in its post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We will not hesitate to take actions against such irresponsible behaviour that not only created unnecessary public alarm but also inconvenienced other checkpoint users," ICA added.

Anyone found guilty of committing the offence may be fined up to S$100,000 or jailed for a maximum of five years, or both.