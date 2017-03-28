Man arrested for alleged involvement in private-hire car package scam

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of Grab / Uber promotional package scams, police said on Tuesday (Mar 28).

Police received several reports between Feb 22 and 23 from victims who were introduced to these cheap packages by their friends who had come across the promotions by word of mouth. The victims were then asked to contact the seller via WhatsApp, and instructed to transfer money to bank accounts to purchase the packages, the press release said.

However, the victims were not able to redeem the rides after making payments, and the seller could not be contacted subsequently, police said, adding that the man was arrested on Mar 24 and investigations are ongoing.



In an earlier advisory, the police said victims of the scam lost at least S$7,700.

Anyone found guilty with the offence of cheating may be punished with imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years, and also be liable to a fine.