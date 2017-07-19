Man arrested for alleged molest on board train along Yishun

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Jul 19) for allegedly molesting a female commuter on board a train.

Police said in a news release that a 32-year-old woman made a report at about 8.30am on Wednesday that she was molested on the train when it was travelling along Yishun Ave 2. Officers subsequently arrested the suspect when he alighted at Ang Mo Kio MRT station.

The suspect will be charged in court on Thursday. Anyone convicted of outrage of modesty can be jailed up to two years, fined, or caned.