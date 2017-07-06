Man arrested for alleged molestation on train

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a female commuter on board a train along Yishun, the Singapore Police Force said in a press release on Thursday (Jul 6).

On Jul 2, information on a train molester was posted on Facebook, which included photos and a video, police said. In the video posted on Facebook, the man's hand lingered closely to the thigh of a female passenger sitting next to him. The photos showed that his hand eventually touches above and below her left thigh.

Police officers subsequently established the suspect's identity and, based on a tip off from a member of public on Jul 5, arrested the man at Hougang Mall, according to the press release.

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone convicted for outrage of modesty shall be liable to jail for up to two years, or caning, or both.