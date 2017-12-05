Man arrested for allegedly molesting 11-year-old on an MRT train

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Dec 5) for alleged outrage of modesty, according to the police.

The 11-year-old victim was reportedly molested by the suspect on board an MRT train between Clementi and Redhill stations on Monday at around 12:20pm.

The suspect will be charged on Wednesday for the offence of outrage of modesty against someone under the age of 14.

If found guilty, he can be punished with an imprisonment term of up to to 2 years, or with a fine, or with caning, or any combination of such punishments.

