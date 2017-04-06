Man arrested for allegedly molesting 14-year-old girl

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl along Upper Boon Keng Road, the police said in a news release on Thursday (Apr 6).

The police said the victim reported the incident at 9.29pm on Sunday, and officers from Bedok Division arrested the suspect along Chai Chee Road on Tuesday after identifying him with the help of CCTV footage.

Investigations against the man are ongoing, the authorities said.

Anyone convicted of outrage of modesty in Singapore can be punished with up to two years in jail, a fine and caning.