Man arrested for allegedly molesting 3 teenage boys in Clementi

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Jun 29) for allegedly molesting three teenage boys in Clementi.

According to the police, the three victims made police reports between Jun 21 and 26, saying they were molested by an unknown man.

Channel NewsAsia understands that all three victims are teenagers and they were allegedly molested at the Clementi bus interchange and at nearby Housing Board blocks.

After investigating, the police established the identity of the suspect and arrested him in the vicinity of Clementi Avenue 3.

The suspect will be charged in court on Friday with outrage of modesty. If convicted, he faces up two years’ jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of the punishments.

