Man arrested for allegedly molesting two teenagers in a bus

SINGAPORE: A 67-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Jul 10) for allegedly molesting two teenagers in a public bus travelling in the Bedok North area.



This happened on Jun 30 and Jul 7, in separate incidents. Channel NewsAsia understands that both female victims are 15 years old.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested along Bedok North Avenue 4 and he will be charged in court on Tuesday for the offence of outrage of modesty.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of two years in jail.