Man arrested for allegedly pawning counterfeit Rolex watches in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly pawning counterfeit Rolex watches, said the Singapore Police Force in a news release on Tuesday (Jan 10).

Police said a report was lodged on Dec 17 last year about a case of cheating involving fake Rolex watches. After conducting extensive ground enquiries, officers managed to establish the identity of the suspect, who was arrested on Jan 9.

A total of 18 fake Rolex watches were seized from various pawnshops.

Based on preliminary investigations, police said it is believed the suspect is involved in several similar cases of cheating at pawnshops islandwide.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday. If found guilty, he could receive a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.