Man arrested for allegedly removing police cameras at Pasir Ris Park

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Feb 8) for allegedly removing three police cameras at Pasir Ris Park, said the police in a news release on Thursday.

Police were alerted to the case of vandalism on Feb 1 and managed to establish the identity of the suspect after "intensive probes and extensive ground enquiries," it said.

Investigation against the suspect is ongoing.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to three years or a fine of up to S$2,000.