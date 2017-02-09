Channel NewsAsia

Man arrested for allegedly removing police cameras at Pasir Ris Park

  • Posted 09 Feb 2017 22:05
  • Updated 09 Feb 2017 22:10
File photo of Pasir Ris Park (Photo: Calvin Oh)

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Feb 8) for allegedly removing three police cameras at Pasir Ris Park, said the police in a news release on Thursday.

Police were alerted to the case of vandalism on Feb 1 and managed to establish the identity of the suspect after "intensive probes and extensive ground enquiries," it said.

Investigation against the suspect is ongoing.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to three years or a fine of up to S$2,000.

