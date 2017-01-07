Man arrested for allegedly slashing woman at Bukit Panjang flat

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning (Jan 7) after allegedly slashing a woman at a flat in Bukit Panjang.

Police said they were alerted at about 8.10am to the incident at Block 632A Senja Road.

The 34-year-old woman was sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital as a standby case, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). Standby cases refer to patients who have suffered serious injuries and hospitals are alerted in advance to receive them.

She was conscious when sent to the hospital, added police.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the woman had suffered lacerations on her right arm from the slashing.

Police said they are investigating the case, which they have classified as voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.