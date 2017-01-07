Man arrested for allegedly slashing woman at flat in Bukit Panjang

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning (Jan 7) at a flat in Bukit Panjang after allegedly slashing a woman.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at about 8.10am to a case of “voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon” at Block 632A, Senja Road.

The 34-year-old woman was sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital as a standby case, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). Standby cases are when hospitals are alerted in advance to receive the patient when they have sustained serious injuries.

She was conscious when sent to the hospital, added police.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the woman had sustained lacerations on her right arm from a slashing incident.

Police say they are investigating the attack.