Man arrested for allegedly stealing CashCards from motorcycles in Woodlands
SINGAPORE: A man was arrested on Tuesday (Dec 5) for allegedly stealing CashCards from in-vehicle units of motorcycles parked in multi-storey carparks in Woodlands, said the police.
The police received several reports of CashCard theft between October 2017 and November 2017.
The Jurong Police Division later conducted ground enquiries and used footage from police cameras to establish the suspect's identity and arrested him along Woodlands Square.
Police also seized CashCards found on the suspect during his arrest.
The suspect will be charged on Thursday and if found guilty, could be jailed up to three years and/or fined.
To prevent theft from vehicles, the Singapore Police Force advises vehicle owners to take precautionary actions like:
- Installing an anti-theft alarm system
- Not leaving valuables like cash and mobile phones inside vehicles
- Locking the doors and closing the windows when the vehicle is parked
- Parking in well-lit areas
- Being aware of suspicious individuals and contacting the police if needed