Man arrested for allegedly stealing CashCards from motorcycles in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: A man was arrested on Tuesday (Dec 5) for allegedly stealing CashCards from in-vehicle units of motorcycles parked in multi-storey carparks in Woodlands, said the police.



The police received several reports of CashCard theft between October 2017 and November 2017.

The Jurong Police Division later conducted ground enquiries and used footage from police cameras to establish the suspect's identity and arrested him along Woodlands Square.

Police also seized CashCards found on the suspect during his arrest.

The suspect will be charged on Thursday and if found guilty, could be jailed up to three years and/or fined.

To prevent theft from vehicles, the Singapore Police Force advises vehicle owners to take precautionary actions like:

